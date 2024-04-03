Fastly, Inc. (NYSE:FSLY) Short Interest Up 7.2% in March

Fastly, Inc. (NYSE:FSLY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,930,000 shares, an increase of 7.2% from the February 29th total of 8,330,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,950,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.3 days.

In other Fastly news, Director Richard Devon Daniels sold 7,766 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.66, for a total value of $98,317.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 34,328 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $434,592.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, insider Artur Bergman sold 21,875 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.19, for a total value of $551,031.25. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 6,050,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $152,406,024.21. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard Devon Daniels sold 7,766 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.66, for a total transaction of $98,317.56. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 34,328 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $434,592.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 316,695 shares of company stock valued at $5,591,230 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 7.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Fastly by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,924,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,051,000 after purchasing an additional 192,076 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in Fastly by 65.3% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 7,846,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,374,000 after purchasing an additional 3,099,852 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in Fastly by 13.3% in the third quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 6,627,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,057,000 after purchasing an additional 778,677 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Fastly in the fourth quarter worth about $42,697,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Fastly by 72.5% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,516,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,578,000 after purchasing an additional 1,898,633 shares during the period. 79.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE FSLY opened at $12.93 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.14, a quick ratio of 3.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Fastly has a 12 month low of $11.61 and a 12 month high of $25.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.74 billion, a PE ratio of -12.43 and a beta of 1.22. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.96.

Fastly (NYSE:FSLY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 14th. The company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.05. Fastly had a negative net margin of 26.30% and a negative return on equity of 16.02%. The business had revenue of $137.78 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $139.25 million. Equities analysts expect that Fastly will post -1.07 earnings per share for the current year.

FSLY has been the subject of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Fastly from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $12.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Craig Hallum cut shares of Fastly from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of Fastly from $28.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of Fastly from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $11.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Fastly has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.50.

Fastly, Inc operates an edge cloud platform for processing, serving, and securing its customer's applications in the United States, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and internationally. The edge cloud is a category of Infrastructure as a Service that enables developers to build, secure, and deliver digital experiences at the edge of the internet.

