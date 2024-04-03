FB Financial Co. (NYSE:FBK) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of FB Financial Co. (NYSE:FBK – Get Free Report) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $36.58.

FBK has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com cut shares of FB Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Hovde Group cut FB Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $41.50 to $40.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Finally, Stephens reduced their target price on FB Financial from $45.00 to $41.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 17th.

Shares of NYSE:FBK opened at $36.18 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.59. FB Financial has a 1 year low of $24.34 and a 1 year high of $41.00. The company has a market capitalization of $1.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.08 and a beta of 1.15.

FB Financial (NYSE:FBK – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $116.43 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $121.58 million. FB Financial had a return on equity of 10.10% and a net margin of 16.05%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.85 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that FB Financial will post 2.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 13th were paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 12th. This is a boost from FB Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. FB Financial’s payout ratio is presently 26.46%.

In other news, major shareholder James W. Ayers bought 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $35.29 per share, with a total value of $70,580.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 10,877,841 shares in the company, valued at $383,879,008.89. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other FB Financial news, major shareholder James W. Ayers bought 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 17th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $35.29 per share, for a total transaction of $70,580.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,877,841 shares in the company, valued at $383,879,008.89. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder James W. Ayers bought 3,000 shares of FB Financial stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $35.91 per share, for a total transaction of $107,730.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 10,884,841 shares in the company, valued at $390,874,640.31. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders bought 9,000 shares of company stock worth $327,410. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of FB Financial by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,454,601 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $97,816,000 after buying an additional 49,313 shares during the last quarter. Mendon Capital Advisors Corp acquired a new position in shares of FB Financial in the fourth quarter worth approximately $5,978,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in FB Financial by 10.2% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,722 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $348,000 after acquiring an additional 809 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in FB Financial during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $241,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in FB Financial by 139.7% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 18,117 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $722,000 after purchasing an additional 10,558 shares during the last quarter. 65.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FB Financial Corporation operates as a bank holding company for FirstBank that provides a suite of commercial and consumer banking services to businesses, professionals, and individuals. The company operates in segments, such as Banking and Mortgage. It offers checking, demand, money market, and savings accounts; deposit and lending products and services to corporate, commercial, and consumer customers; and time deposits and certificates of deposits, as well as residential mortgage loans.

