Finance of America Companies Inc. (NYSE:FOA) Short Interest Up 9.2% in March

Finance of America Companies Inc. (NYSE:FOA – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 968,200 shares, a growth of 9.2% from the February 29th total of 886,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 88,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 10.9 days. Approximately 4.0% of the shares of the company are sold short.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, UBS Group started coverage on shares of Finance of America Companies in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $1.40 price target on the stock.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Finance of America Companies Price Performance
Shares of Finance of America Companies stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $0.73. 53,035 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 90,304. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $0.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.98. The company has a market cap of $70.49 million, a P/E ratio of -0.67 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 63.71, a quick ratio of 2.81 and a current ratio of 2.81. Finance of America Companies has a 1-year low of $0.66 and a 1-year high of $2.25.
Finance of America Companies (NYSE:FOA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 6th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $275.73 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $62.00 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Finance of America Companies will post -0.09 earnings per share for the current year.
Finance of America Companies Company Profile
Finance of America Companies Inc a financial service holding company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of a retirement solutions platform in the United States. It operates through two segments: Retirement Solutions and Portfolio Management. The Retirement Solutions segment engages in the loan origination activities comprising home equity conversion, proprietary reverse, and hybrid mortgage loans for senior homeowners.
