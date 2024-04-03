Finance of America Companies Inc. (NYSE:FOA) Short Interest Up 9.2% in March

Finance of America Companies Inc. (NYSE:FOA – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 968,200 shares, a growth of 9.2% from the February 29th total of 886,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 88,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 10.9 days. Approximately 4.0% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, UBS Group started coverage on shares of Finance of America Companies in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $1.40 price target on the stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Finance of America Companies Price Performance

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Finance of America Companies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Finance of America Companies by 48.7% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 46,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 15,125 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in Finance of America Companies by 135.0% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 66,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 38,246 shares during the period. Barclays PLC raised its position in Finance of America Companies by 616.6% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 73,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 63,585 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in Finance of America Companies by 229.8% during the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 48,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 34,119 shares during the period. 97.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Finance of America Companies stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $0.73. 53,035 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 90,304. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $0.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.98. The company has a market cap of $70.49 million, a P/E ratio of -0.67 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 63.71, a quick ratio of 2.81 and a current ratio of 2.81. Finance of America Companies has a 1-year low of $0.66 and a 1-year high of $2.25.

Finance of America Companies (NYSE:FOA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 6th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $275.73 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $62.00 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Finance of America Companies will post -0.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Finance of America Companies Company Profile

Finance of America Companies Inc a financial service holding company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of a retirement solutions platform in the United States. It operates through two segments: Retirement Solutions and Portfolio Management. The Retirement Solutions segment engages in the loan origination activities comprising home equity conversion, proprietary reverse, and hybrid mortgage loans for senior homeowners.

