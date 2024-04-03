Financial Contrast: ConnectOne Bancorp (NASDAQ:CNOB) and Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF)

ConnectOne Bancorp (NASDAQ:CNOB – Get Free Report) and Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, valuation, earnings and risk.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for ConnectOne Bancorp and Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ConnectOne Bancorp 0 0 3 1 3.25 Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida 0 2 1 0 2.33

ConnectOne Bancorp currently has a consensus target price of $25.25, suggesting a potential upside of 34.74%. Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida has a consensus target price of $25.63, suggesting a potential upside of 5.93%. Given ConnectOne Bancorp’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe ConnectOne Bancorp is more favorable than Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ConnectOne Bancorp $504.07 million 1.43 $87.00 million $2.07 9.05 Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida $768.13 million 2.67 $104.03 million $1.24 19.51

This table compares ConnectOne Bancorp and Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida has higher revenue and earnings than ConnectOne Bancorp. ConnectOne Bancorp is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

67.7% of ConnectOne Bancorp shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 81.8% of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida shares are owned by institutional investors. 6.6% of ConnectOne Bancorp shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.5% of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Risk & Volatility

ConnectOne Bancorp has a beta of 1.25, meaning that its share price is 25% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida has a beta of 1.16, meaning that its share price is 16% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

ConnectOne Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.68 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.6%. Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida pays an annual dividend of $0.72 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.0%. ConnectOne Bancorp pays out 32.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida pays out 58.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. ConnectOne Bancorp has raised its dividend for 3 consecutive years and Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida has raised its dividend for 3 consecutive years. ConnectOne Bancorp is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Profitability

This table compares ConnectOne Bancorp and Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ConnectOne Bancorp 17.26% 8.14% 0.90% Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida 13.54% 5.04% 0.70%

Summary

ConnectOne Bancorp beats Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida on 12 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About ConnectOne Bancorp

ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for ConnectOne Bank that provides commercial banking products and services for small and mid-sized businesses, local professionals, and individuals in the New York Metropolitan area and South Florida market. The company offers personal and business checking, money market, and time and savings accounts; credit cards, wire transfers, safe deposit boxes, automated teller services and telephone, and internet and mobile banking. It provides retirement accounts, consumers and cash management services for business clients, including treasury direct, automated clearing house, remote deposit capture, and digital invoicing. In addition, the company offers consumer and commercial business loans, including lines of credit, commercial and residential mortgages, home equity and bridge loans, and other personal loans; commercial loans secured by collateral, such as business assets comprising accounts receivable, inventory and equipment, and mortgages filed on commercial and residential real estate, as well as cash balances and marketable securities. Further, it provides real estate loans, which includes loans secured by first liens on completed commercial properties, including multi-family properties, to purchase or refinance properties; residential mortgages, such as loans secured by first liens on 1-4 family and condominium; and cooperative residential real estate loans. The company was formerly known as Center Bancorp, Inc. and changed its name to ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc. in July 2014. ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc. was incorporated in 1982 and is headquartered in Englewood Cliffs, New Jersey.

About Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida

Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida operates as the bank holding company for Seacoast National Bank that provides integrated financial services to retail and commercial customers in Florida. The company offers noninterest and interest-bearing demand deposit, money market, savings, and customer sweep accounts; time certificates of deposit; construction and land development, commercial and residential real estate, and commercial and financial loans; and consumer loans, including installment loans and revolving lines, as well as loans for automobiles, boats, and personal and family purposes. It also provides wealth management, mortgage, and insurance services through online and mobile banking solutions, as well as brokerage and annuity services. Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida was founded in 1926 and is headquartered in Stuart, Florida.

