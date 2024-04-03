FinVolution Group (NYSE:FINV) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

FinVolution Group (NYSE:FINV – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,570,000 shares, an increase of 6.8% from the February 29th total of 1,470,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 799,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.0 days.

Separately, Nomura started coverage on shares of FinVolution Group in a report on Monday, December 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FINV. Prudential PLC bought a new position in shares of FinVolution Group during the third quarter valued at $2,058,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new stake in FinVolution Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $148,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in FinVolution Group by 114.1% in the 3rd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 86,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $429,000 after buying an additional 45,927 shares in the last quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in FinVolution Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $295,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in FinVolution Group by 193.9% in the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,363,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,762,000 after buying an additional 1,559,522 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FINV stock remained flat at $5.08 during trading on Wednesday. 285,387 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 810,460. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.85. The firm has a market cap of $1.44 billion, a PE ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 0.52. FinVolution Group has a one year low of $3.63 and a one year high of $6.05.

FinVolution Group (NYSE:FINV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 18th. The company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter. FinVolution Group had a net margin of 18.70% and a return on equity of 18.53%. The business had revenue of $454.03 million for the quarter.

The company also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 16th will be given a dividend of $0.237 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 15th. This represents a yield of 4.88%. This is a positive change from FinVolution Group’s previous annual dividend of $0.22. FinVolution Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.24%.

FinVolution Group operates in the online consumer finance industry. The company operates a fintech platform that is empowered by proprietary technologies connects underserved borrowers with financial institutions. It operates in China and internationally. The company was formerly known as PPDAI Group Inc and changed its name to FinVolution Group in November 2019.

