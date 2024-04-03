FinVolution Group (NYSE:FINV) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

FinVolution Group (NYSE:FINV – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,570,000 shares, an increase of 6.8% from the February 29th total of 1,470,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 799,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.0 days.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Separately, Nomura started coverage on shares of FinVolution Group in a report on Monday, December 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On FinVolution Group
FinVolution Group Price Performance
Shares of FINV stock remained flat at $5.08 during trading on Wednesday. 285,387 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 810,460. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.85. The firm has a market cap of $1.44 billion, a PE ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 0.52. FinVolution Group has a one year low of $3.63 and a one year high of $6.05.
FinVolution Group (NYSE:FINV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 18th. The company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter. FinVolution Group had a net margin of 18.70% and a return on equity of 18.53%. The business had revenue of $454.03 million for the quarter.
FinVolution Group Increases Dividend
The company also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 16th will be given a dividend of $0.237 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 15th. This represents a yield of 4.88%. This is a positive change from FinVolution Group’s previous annual dividend of $0.22. FinVolution Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.24%.
About FinVolution Group
FinVolution Group operates in the online consumer finance industry. The company operates a fintech platform that is empowered by proprietary technologies connects underserved borrowers with financial institutions. It operates in China and internationally. The company was formerly known as PPDAI Group Inc and changed its name to FinVolution Group in November 2019.
