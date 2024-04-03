First Financial Bankshares (NASDAQ:FFIN) Price Target Lowered to $34.00 at Truist Financial

First Financial Bankshares (NASDAQ:FFIN – Get Free Report) had its price target lowered by research analysts at Truist Financial from $35.00 to $34.00 in a research note issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “hold” rating on the bank’s stock. Truist Financial’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 8.97% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on FFIN. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price objective on shares of First Financial Bankshares from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Stephens upped their price target on shares of First Financial Bankshares from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.75.

Get First Financial Bankshares alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on First Financial Bankshares

First Financial Bankshares Stock Performance

Shares of First Financial Bankshares stock opened at $31.20 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.42. First Financial Bankshares has a twelve month low of $22.84 and a twelve month high of $33.15. The firm has a market cap of $4.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.29 and a beta of 0.82.

First Financial Bankshares (NASDAQ:FFIN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The bank reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by ($0.02). First Financial Bankshares had a return on equity of 14.53% and a net margin of 31.28%. The company had revenue of $119.49 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $125.09 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.41 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that First Financial Bankshares will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Financial Bankshares

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of FFIN. First Financial Bankshares Inc bought a new position in shares of First Financial Bankshares in the fourth quarter valued at about $553,577,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of First Financial Bankshares in the fourth quarter valued at about $42,435,000. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of First Financial Bankshares by 19.4% in the first quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 3,513,355 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $112,076,000 after purchasing an additional 570,999 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of First Financial Bankshares by 8.6% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,881,523 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $168,569,000 after purchasing an additional 468,161 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of First Financial Bankshares by 2.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,408,942 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $439,001,000 after purchasing an additional 339,634 shares during the period. 69.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About First Financial Bankshares

(Get Free Report)

First Financial Bankshares, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides commercial banking products and services in Texas. The company offers checking, savings and time deposits; automated teller machines, drive-in, and night deposit services; safe deposit facilities, remote deposit capture, internet banking, mobile banking, payroll cards, funds transfer, and performing other customary commercial banking services; securities brokerage services; and trust and wealth management services, including wealth management, estates administration, oil and gas management, testamentary trusts, revocable and irrevocable trusts, and agency accounts.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for First Financial Bankshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Financial Bankshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.