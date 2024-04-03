First Trust Consumer Staples AlphaDEX Fund (NYSEARCA:FXG) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of First Trust Consumer Staples AlphaDEX Fund (NYSEARCA:FXG – Get Free Report) saw strong trading volume on Monday . 46,796 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 39% from the previous session’s volume of 33,665 shares.The stock last traded at $68.45 and had previously closed at $68.49.

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $64.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $62.27. The company has a market capitalization of $692.99 million, a P/E ratio of 16.16 and a beta of 0.66.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in First Trust Consumer Staples AlphaDEX Fund by 18.0% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,365,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,726,000 after buying an additional 208,763 shares during the period. J Arnold Wealth Management Co lifted its stake in First Trust Consumer Staples AlphaDEX Fund by 293,570.6% in the third quarter. J Arnold Wealth Management Co now owns 1,010,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,957,000 after purchasing an additional 1,009,883 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Consumer Staples AlphaDEX Fund during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $19,997,000. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of First Trust Consumer Staples AlphaDEX Fund by 20.6% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 255,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,402,000 after buying an additional 43,552 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Consumer Staples AlphaDEX Fund by 11.3% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 214,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,936,000 after buying an additional 21,833 shares during the period.

First Trust Consumer Staples AlphaDEX Fund (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the StrataQuant Consumer Staples Index (the Index). The Index is an enhanced index created and administered by the AMEX, which employs the AlphaDEX stock selection methodology to select stocks from the Russell 1000 Index.

