First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR – Get Free Report) saw strong trading volume on Wednesday . 263,074 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 68% from the previous session’s volume of 818,821 shares.The stock last traded at $55.47 and had previously closed at $55.76.
First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF Stock Up 0.3 %
The company’s fifty day moving average price is $56.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $51.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.58 billion, a PE ratio of 23.41 and a beta of 1.00.
First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF Announces Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 22nd were issued a $0.0237 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 21st. This represents a $0.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.17%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF
First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF Company Profile
The First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF (CIBR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Nasdaq CTA Cybersecurity index. The fund tracks a liquidity-weighted index that targets companies engaged in the cybersecurity industry. CIBR was launched on Jul 7, 2015 and is managed by First Trust.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF
- Transportation Stocks Investing
- What is a Bull Market? Key Information about Bull Markets
- The Most Important Warren Buffett Stock for Investors: His Own
- Akebia Therapeutics Surges on FDA Approval for Anemia Treatment
- Investing in Travel Stocks Benefits
- Dave & Buster’s Stock Value Is Unleashed, Not Too Late To Get In
Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.