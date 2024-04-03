First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBRGet Free Report) saw strong trading volume on Wednesday . 263,074 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 68% from the previous session’s volume of 818,821 shares.The stock last traded at $55.47 and had previously closed at $55.76.

First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $56.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $51.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.58 billion, a PE ratio of 23.41 and a beta of 1.00.

First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 22nd were issued a $0.0237 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 21st. This represents a $0.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.17%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF by 599.2% during the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 873,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,800,000 after buying an additional 748,287 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $37,522,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF by 13.3% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,874,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,540,000 after buying an additional 219,620 shares during the last quarter. Price Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $10,582,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF by 12.6% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,753,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,416,000 after buying an additional 196,272 shares during the last quarter.

First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF Company Profile

The First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF (CIBR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Nasdaq CTA Cybersecurity index. The fund tracks a liquidity-weighted index that targets companies engaged in the cybersecurity industry. CIBR was launched on Jul 7, 2015 and is managed by First Trust.

