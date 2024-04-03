FlexShopper (NASDAQ:FPAY) PT Raised to $2.50 at HC Wainwright

FlexShopper (NASDAQ:FPAY – Get Free Report) had its target price upped by equities research analysts at HC Wainwright from $2.00 to $2.50 in a report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. HC Wainwright’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 116.45% from the stock’s previous close.

FlexShopper Stock Down 15.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:FPAY opened at $1.16 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $1.23 and a 200-day moving average of $1.28. The company has a market capitalization of $25.01 million, a PE ratio of -3.61 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.12, a quick ratio of 13.36 and a current ratio of 13.36. FlexShopper has a 52-week low of $0.70 and a 52-week high of $2.47.

Get FlexShopper alerts:

Institutional Trading of FlexShopper

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in FlexShopper by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 638,583 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,187,000 after acquiring an additional 12,232 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in FlexShopper by 53.4% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 287,780 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $535,000 after buying an additional 100,125 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in FlexShopper in the 3rd quarter valued at about $287,000. UBS Group AG increased its stake in FlexShopper by 10.2% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 110,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $205,000 after buying an additional 10,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in FlexShopper by 204.4% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 51,826 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $96,000 after buying an additional 34,800 shares during the last quarter. 19.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FlexShopper Company Profile

FlexShopper, Inc, a financial technology company, operates an e-commerce marketplace to shop electronics, home furnishings, and other durable goods on a lease-to-own (LTO) basis. The company offers durable products, including consumer electronics; home appliances; computers, including tablets and wearables; smartphones; tires; and jewelry and furniture, such as accessories.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for FlexShopper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FlexShopper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.