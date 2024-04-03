Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the fifteen research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $24.94.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on FL shares. Barclays lowered their target price on Foot Locker from $26.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Citigroup upgraded Foot Locker from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $19.00 to $24.00 in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Telsey Advisory Group restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $28.00 target price (down previously from $38.00) on shares of Foot Locker in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Evercore ISI raised Foot Locker from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $28.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Monday, March 25th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on Foot Locker from $25.00 to $24.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th.

Get Foot Locker alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on FL

Foot Locker Price Performance

Shares of FL stock opened at $25.98 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Foot Locker has a twelve month low of $14.84 and a twelve month high of $42.79. The company has a market cap of $2.45 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.42, a P/E/G ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.43. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.88.

Foot Locker (NYSE:FL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 6th. The athletic footwear retailer reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.04. Foot Locker had a positive return on equity of 4.25% and a negative net margin of 4.04%. The business had revenue of $2.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.28 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.97 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Foot Locker will post 1.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Foot Locker

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FL. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its position in Foot Locker by 444.4% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,666 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 1,360 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Foot Locker by 68.3% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,336 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 542 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in Foot Locker by 3,004.4% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,397 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 1,352 shares during the period. Harbour Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in Foot Locker by 1,548.0% during the 2nd quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 1,648 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 1,548 shares during the period. Finally, KBC Group NV purchased a new stake in Foot Locker during the 4th quarter valued at about $48,000.

About Foot Locker

(Get Free Report

Foot Locker, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a footwear and apparel retailer in North America, Europe, Australia, New Zealand, Asia, and the Middle East. Its brand portfolio includes Foot Locker, a youth culture brand comprising sneakers and apparel; Kids Foot Locker, which offers athletic footwear, apparel, and accessories for children; and Champs Sports that operates as a mall-based specialty athletic footwear and apparel retailer.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Foot Locker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Foot Locker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.