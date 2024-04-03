Ford Motor (NYSE:F) Shares Down 0.5%

Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Free Report) traded down 0.5% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $13.14 and last traded at $13.21. 11,728,099 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 78% from the average session volume of 53,950,715 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.28.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. BNP Paribas cut shares of Ford Motor from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $12.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Ford Motor in a research report on Friday, March 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $13.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group cut shares of Ford Motor from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Redburn Atlantic began coverage on shares of Ford Motor in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. They set a “sell” rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Ford Motor from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ford Motor currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.75.

The business’s fifty day moving average is $12.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.53 billion, a PE ratio of 12.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.63.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.17. Ford Motor had a net margin of 2.47% and a return on equity of 18.95%. The firm had revenue of $43.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.06 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.51 earnings per share. Ford Motor’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Ford Motor will post 1.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a Variable dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 16th were paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a yield of 4.7%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 15th. Ford Motor’s payout ratio is 55.56%.

In other Ford Motor news, CAO Mark Kosman sold 26,898 shares of Ford Motor stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.53, for a total transaction of $337,031.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 7,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $88,988.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Snider Financial Group boosted its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 100,345.2% during the first quarter. Snider Financial Group now owns 219,805,167 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,717,000 after purchasing an additional 219,586,336 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Ford Motor during the fourth quarter valued at $475,899,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 81,406.2% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 30,201,290 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $351,241,000 after purchasing an additional 30,164,236 shares during the period. Coatue Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ford Motor during the fourth quarter valued at $149,152,000. Finally, Newport Trust Company LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Newport Trust Company LLC now owns 155,177,214 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,891,610,000 after purchasing an additional 6,667,808 shares during the period. 58.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ford Motor Company develops, delivers, and services a range of Ford trucks, commercial cars and vans, sport utility vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through Ford Blue, Ford Model e, and Ford Pro; Ford Next; and Ford Credit segments. The company sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

