Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA) Short Interest Update

Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 17,440,000 shares, an increase of 6.3% from the February 29th total of 16,410,000 shares. Approximately 7.4% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,360,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.2 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of FOX from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Wolfe Research raised FOX from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Macquarie upped their target price on FOX from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Citigroup raised FOX from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $34.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on FOX from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.40.

FOX Stock Performance

FOX stock traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $30.92. 275,261 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,396,082. The stock has a market cap of $14.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.36, a P/E/G ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 0.78. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $30.35 and its 200 day moving average is $30.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 2.29. FOX has a 52-week low of $28.28 and a 52-week high of $35.40.

FOX (NASDAQ:FOXA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.24. FOX had a net margin of 5.75% and a return on equity of 15.81%. The firm had revenue of $4.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.21 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.48 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that FOX will post 3.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FOX Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 6th were paid a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 5th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.8%. FOX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.77%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of FOX by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,742,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $467,914,000 after purchasing an additional 102,146 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management boosted its holdings in FOX by 9.0% during the fourth quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 8,293,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,058,000 after buying an additional 686,762 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in FOX by 67.8% during the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 5,640,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,993,000 after buying an additional 2,279,923 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in FOX by 16.0% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,617,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,174,000 after buying an additional 637,439 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in FOX by 15.1% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,245,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,567,000 after buying an additional 555,423 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.52% of the company’s stock.

FOX Company Profile

Fox Corporation operates as a news, sports, and entertainment company in the United States (U.S.). The company operates through Cable Network Programming; Television; and Other, Corporate and Eliminations segments. The Cable Network Programming segment produces and licenses news, business news, and sports content for distribution through traditional cable television systems, direct broadcast satellite operators, and telecommunication companies, virtual multi-channel video programming distributors, and other digital platforms primarily in the U.S.

Further Reading

