Franklin Covey Co. (NYSE:FC) Short Interest Update

Franklin Covey Co. (NYSE:FC – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 850,400 shares, an increase of 9.7% from the February 29th total of 775,000 shares. Approximately 7.6% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 80,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 10.5 days.

Franklin Covey Stock Performance

NYSE FC traded up $0.54 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $37.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 28,737 shares, compared to its average volume of 89,111. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $501.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.22. Franklin Covey has a 12 month low of $32.19 and a 12 month high of $48.76. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $39.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.95.

Franklin Covey last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 4th. The business services provider reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.17. Franklin Covey had a net margin of 6.13% and a return on equity of 22.94%. The business had revenue of $68.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $65.88 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Franklin Covey will post 1.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have commented on FC. Roth Mkm decreased their price objective on Franklin Covey from $61.00 to $59.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. StockNews.com raised Franklin Covey from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Barrington Research lowered their price target on Franklin Covey from $55.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Finally, Northland Securities decreased their price target on shares of Franklin Covey from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.33.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Franklin Covey

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in Franklin Covey by 1.4% during the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 16,214 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $708,000 after buying an additional 229 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP increased its stake in shares of Franklin Covey by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 11,648 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $545,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Franklin Covey by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,180 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $392,000 after acquiring an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of Franklin Covey by 14.5% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,429 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $114,000 after buying an additional 307 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Franklin Covey by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 125,199 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,469,000 after acquiring an additional 456 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.88% of the company’s stock.

Franklin Covey Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Franklin Covey Co provides training and consulting services in the areas of execution, sales performance, productivity, customer loyalty, and educational improvement for organizations and individuals worldwide. The company operates through Direct Offices, International Licensees, and Education Practice segments.

