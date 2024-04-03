FTAI Aviation Ltd. (NASDAQ:FTAIP) Short Interest Down 6.7% in March

FTAI Aviation Ltd. (NASDAQ:FTAIP – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,400 shares, a drop of 6.7% from the February 29th total of 1,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 9,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

FTAI Aviation Stock Up 0.0 %

NASDAQ:FTAIP opened at $25.19 on Wednesday. FTAI Aviation has a fifty-two week low of $21.26 and a fifty-two week high of $25.63. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $25.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.56.

FTAI Aviation Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 5th were given a $0.5156 dividend. This represents a $2.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 4th.

About FTAI Aviation

FTAI Aviation Ltd. owns and acquires aviation and offshore energy equipment for the transportation of goods and people worldwide. It operates through two segments, Aviation Leasing and Aerospace Products. The Aviation Leasing segment owns and manages aviation assets, including aircraft and aircraft engines, which it leases and sells to customers.

