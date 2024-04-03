Fulgent Genetics (NASDAQ:FLGT) Hits New 1-Year Low at $21.20

Fulgent Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLGT – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $21.20 and last traded at $21.23, with a volume of 41521 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $21.70.

Several equities analysts recently commented on FLGT shares. UBS Group started coverage on Fulgent Genetics in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Fulgent Genetics from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th.

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.93.

Fulgent Genetics (NASDAQ:FLGT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.63) by $0.61. Fulgent Genetics had a negative return on equity of 3.04% and a negative net margin of 58.03%. The firm had revenue of $70.51 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $67.14 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Fulgent Genetics, Inc. will post -2.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Covington Capital Management increased its stake in shares of Fulgent Genetics by 133.3% in the 3rd quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Fulgent Genetics by 416.8% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 396 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Fulgent Genetics in the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in shares of Fulgent Genetics by 48.0% in the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 489 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fulgent Genetics in the 4th quarter valued at $46,000. 48.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Fulgent Genetics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides clinical diagnostic and therapeutic development solutions to physicians and patients in the United States and internationally. The company's clinical diagnostic solutions include molecular diagnostic testing; genetic testing; anatomic pathology laboratory tests and testing services, such as gastrointestinal pathology, dermatopathology, urologic pathology, breast pathology, neuropathology, and hematopathology; oncology tests and testing services; and sequencer services related to hereditary cancer, reproductive health, and other diseases.

