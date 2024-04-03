Galibier Capital Management Ltd. Makes New Investment in ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (NASDAQ:SQQQ)

Galibier Capital Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (NASDAQ:SQQQ – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $134,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Elevatus Welath Management acquired a new stake in ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ during the 3rd quarter worth $10,428,000. Lane Generational LLC bought a new position in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ during the third quarter worth $5,549,000. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ by 166.4% during the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 117,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,394,000 after purchasing an additional 73,315 shares in the last quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ during the third quarter worth $1,312,000. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ by 34.2% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 21,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $440,000 after purchasing an additional 5,471 shares in the last quarter.

Get ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ alerts:

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ SQQQ traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $10.59. 88,864,490 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 131,287,047. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.92. ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ has a 12 month low of $10.05 and a 12 month high of $32.73.

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ Dividend Announcement

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ Profile

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 21st were given a dividend of $0.164 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 20th.

(Free Report)

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (the Fund) seeks daily investment results, which corresponds to three times the inverse of the daily performance of the NASDAQ-100 Index (the Index). The Index includes 100 of the non-financial domestic and international issues listed on National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) Stock Market.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SQQQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (NASDAQ:SQQQ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.