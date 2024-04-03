Galibier Capital Management Ltd. Sells 4,000 Shares of Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC)

Galibier Capital Management Ltd. lowered its stake in Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC – Free Report) by 9.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 38,363 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 4,000 shares during the quarter. Generac accounts for 1.3% of Galibier Capital Management Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Galibier Capital Management Ltd. owned 0.06% of Generac worth $4,958,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co grew its stake in Generac by 3.4% in the first quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co now owns 1,448 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $430,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in Generac by 3.3% in the first quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,099 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $622,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the period. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. grew its stake in Generac by 7.5% in the second quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 1,294 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $272,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Generac by 45.6% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 300 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP grew its stake in Generac by 1.6% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 6,310 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $941,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.04% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Generac

In related news, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.22, for a total transaction of $576,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 577,690 shares in the company, valued at approximately $66,561,441.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

GNRC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Guggenheim cut Generac from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Citigroup increased their target price on Generac from $124.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Roth Mkm increased their target price on Generac from $105.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. UBS Group lowered their price target on Generac from $160.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Generac from $112.00 to $129.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $139.79.

Generac Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of GNRC stock traded up $1.02 on Wednesday, reaching $129.17. 363,770 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 987,213. Generac Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $79.86 and a 52 week high of $156.95. The company has a current ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.79 billion, a PE ratio of 38.95, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.45. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $117.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $113.68.

Generac (NYSE:GNRC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The technology company reported $2.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.09 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. Generac had a return on equity of 14.15% and a net margin of 5.33%. Generac’s revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.78 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Generac Holdings Inc. will post 6.32 EPS for the current year.

Generac Company Profile

Generac Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes various energy technology products and solution worldwide. The company offers residential automatic standby generators, automatic transfer switch, air-cooled engine residential standby generators, and liquid-cooled engine generators; Mobile Link, a remote monitoring system for home standby generators; residential storage solution, which consists of a system of batteries, an inverter, photovoltaic optimizers, power electronic controls, and other components; smart home solutions, such as smart thermostats and a suite of home monitoring products.

Further Reading

