Galibier Capital Management Ltd. Sells 549,409 Shares of Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB)

Galibier Capital Management Ltd. lessened its holdings in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB – Free Report) (TSE:ENB) by 61.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 351,364 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 549,409 shares during the quarter. Enbridge makes up approximately 3.3% of Galibier Capital Management Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Galibier Capital Management Ltd.’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $12,710,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in Enbridge by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 49,136 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,262,000 after purchasing an additional 3,178 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Enbridge by 47.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,585,598 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $73,081,000 after purchasing an additional 510,865 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Enbridge by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,647,982 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $75,955,000 after acquiring an additional 112,553 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL increased its holdings in Enbridge by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 149,644 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $6,897,000 after acquiring an additional 4,883 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in Enbridge by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 316,801 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $14,600,000 after buying an additional 968 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 54.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Enbridge in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Enbridge in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.20.

NYSE ENB traded down $0.11 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $35.74. 2,047,946 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,447,321. The company has a market capitalization of $75.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.84. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. Enbridge Inc. has a 12-month low of $31.03 and a 12-month high of $40.30.

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB – Get Free Report) (TSE:ENB) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 9th. The pipeline company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $8.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.62 billion. Enbridge had a return on equity of 10.23% and a net margin of 13.97%. As a group, analysts predict that Enbridge Inc. will post 2.11 EPS for the current year.

Enbridge Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

