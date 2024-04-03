Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI) Shares Sold by Vanderbilt University

Vanderbilt University lowered its position in Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI – Free Report) by 25.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,398 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,871 shares during the quarter. Vanderbilt University’s holdings in Gaming and Leisure Properties were worth $414,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 1.5% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 37,572,599 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,711,432,000 after buying an additional 555,332 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 2.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,474,328 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $961,773,000 after buying an additional 393,420 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 13.6% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 10,515,906 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $493,511,000 after buying an additional 1,255,222 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 2.4% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,183,942 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $445,054,000 after buying an additional 214,286 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 15.7% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 8,771,108 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $399,523,000 after buying an additional 1,188,397 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.14% of the company’s stock.

Gaming and Leisure Properties Stock Down 0.3 %

GLPI stock traded down $0.13 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $45.14. 209,097 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,461,945. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 7.41 and a current ratio of 7.41. Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. has a 1-year low of $43.54 and a 1-year high of $52.45. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $46.20. The company has a market cap of $12.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.69 and a beta of 0.94.

Gaming and Leisure Properties Increases Dividend

Insider Activity at Gaming and Leisure Properties

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th were given a $0.76 dividend. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.73%. This is a positive change from Gaming and Leisure Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.73. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 14th. Gaming and Leisure Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 109.75%.

In other Gaming and Leisure Properties news, SVP Matthew Demchyk sold 25,391 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.87, for a total transaction of $1,240,858.17. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 57,976 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,833,287.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director E Scott Urdang acquired 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The stock was bought at an average price of $45.00 per share, with a total value of $112,500.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 156,685 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,050,825. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Matthew Demchyk sold 25,391 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.87, for a total transaction of $1,240,858.17. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 57,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,833,287.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties in a research note on Friday, December 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $51.00 price objective for the company. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $53.00 price objective on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties in a research note on Monday, March 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $48.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. StockNews.com raised shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from $55.00 to $53.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.50.

Gaming and Leisure Properties Profile

GLPI is engaged in the business of acquiring, financing, and owning real estate property to be leased to gaming operators in triple-net lease arrangements, pursuant to which the tenant is responsible for all facility maintenance, insurance required in connection with the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties, taxes levied on or with respect to the leased properties and all utilities and other services necessary or appropriate for the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties.

