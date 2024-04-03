GE HealthCare Technologies (NASDAQ:GEHC) Price Target Raised to $103.00

GE HealthCare Technologies (NASDAQ:GEHC – Get Free Report) had its price objective increased by investment analysts at Citigroup from $88.00 to $103.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup’s price target points to a potential upside of 14.85% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. HSBC assumed coverage on shares of GE HealthCare Technologies in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. Argus upped their target price on shares of GE HealthCare Technologies from $80.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of GE HealthCare Technologies from $94.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of GE HealthCare Technologies from $74.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of GE HealthCare Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $66.00 to $88.00 in a report on Monday, February 12th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, GE HealthCare Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $93.36.

Shares of GE HealthCare Technologies stock traded up $1.57 on Wednesday, reaching $89.68. The company had a trading volume of 1,747,821 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,552,325. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $85.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $76.14. The firm has a market cap of $40.84 billion, a PE ratio of 29.75, a PEG ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.94. GE HealthCare Technologies has a 52-week low of $62.35 and a 52-week high of $94.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.05.

GE HealthCare Technologies (NASDAQ:GEHC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.11. GE HealthCare Technologies had a net margin of 8.02% and a return on equity of 25.58%. The business had revenue of $5.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.09 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.31 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that GE HealthCare Technologies will post 4.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Avondale Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies by 50.2% in the 1st quarter. Avondale Wealth Management now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after buying an additional 334 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in GE HealthCare Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $610,000. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in GE HealthCare Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $1,006,000. Wahed Invest LLC raised its position in GE HealthCare Technologies by 9.2% in the 4th quarter. Wahed Invest LLC now owns 6,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $514,000 after purchasing an additional 560 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in GE HealthCare Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.06% of the company’s stock.

GE HealthCare Technologies Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of products, services, and complementary digital solutions used in the diagnosis, treatment, and monitoring of patients in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Imaging, Ultrasound, Patient Care Solutions, and Pharmaceutical Diagnostics.

