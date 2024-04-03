Genenta Science S.p.A. (NASDAQ:GNTA) Short Interest Down 5.7% in March

Genenta Science S.p.A. (NASDAQ:GNTA – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,300 shares, a decrease of 5.7% from the February 29th total of 3,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.8 days.

Genenta Science Stock Performance

NASDAQ:GNTA opened at $3.34 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $3.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.68. Genenta Science has a 52 week low of $3.11 and a 52 week high of $6.81.

Genenta Science Company Profile

Genenta Science S.p.A., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the development of hematopoietic stem cell gene therapies for the treatment of solid tumors in Italy. Its lead product candidate is Temferon, which is in Phase 1/2a clinical trials for use in the treatment of glioblastoma multiforme in patients with unmethylated MGMT gene promoter.

