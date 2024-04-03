Genenta Science S.p.A. (NASDAQ:GNTA) Short Interest Down 5.7% in March

Genenta Science S.p.A. (NASDAQ:GNTA – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,300 shares, a decrease of 5.7% from the February 29th total of 3,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.8 days.
Genenta Science Stock Performance
NASDAQ:GNTA opened at $3.34 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $3.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.68. Genenta Science has a 52 week low of $3.11 and a 52 week high of $6.81.
Genenta Science Company Profile
