Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) Shares Sold by UMB Bank n.a.

UMB Bank n.a. reduced its holdings in Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Free Report) by 16.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,689 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 6,468 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a.’s holdings in Genuine Parts were worth $4,527,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. grew its holdings in Genuine Parts by 42.9% in the fourth quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 200 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Genuine Parts by 3.0% in the first quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,101 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $352,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in Genuine Parts by 2.9% in the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,402 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $359,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the period. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Genuine Parts by 5.0% in the third quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,546 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $223,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Counselors Inc. grew its holdings in Genuine Parts by 0.3% in the third quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 22,476 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,245,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the period. 78.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Genuine Parts alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Wendy B. Needham sold 3,250 shares of Genuine Parts stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.92, for a total value of $503,490.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 14,397 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,230,383.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Genuine Parts Stock Performance

Shares of Genuine Parts stock opened at $153.79 on Wednesday. Genuine Parts has a one year low of $126.35 and a one year high of $174.91. The company has a market cap of $21.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.48 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 1.23. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $148.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $141.91.

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The specialty retailer reported $2.26 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.20 by $0.06. Genuine Parts had a return on equity of 31.64% and a net margin of 5.70%. The company had revenue of $5.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.64 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.05 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Genuine Parts will post 9.77 EPS for the current year.

Genuine Parts Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st were paid a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 29th. This is a boost from Genuine Parts’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.95. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.60%. Genuine Parts’s payout ratio is presently 42.87%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have commented on the company. StockNews.com raised Genuine Parts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $140.00 target price on shares of Genuine Parts in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Evercore ISI raised their target price on Genuine Parts from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their target price on Genuine Parts from $157.00 to $167.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $168.89.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Genuine Parts

About Genuine Parts

(Free Report)

Genuine Parts Company distributes automotive replacement parts, and industrial parts and materials. It operates in two segments: Automotive Parts Group and Industrial Parts Group segments. The company distributes automotive replacement parts for hybrid and electric vehicles, trucks, SUVs, buses, motorcycles, recreational vehicles, farm vehicles, small engines, farm equipment, marine equipment, and heavy duty equipment; and equipment and parts used by repair shops, service stations, fleet operators, automobile and truck dealers, leasing companies, bus and truck lines, mass merchandisers, farms, and individuals.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GPC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Genuine Parts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genuine Parts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.