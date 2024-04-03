Georgia Capital PLC (LON:CGEO) Insider Neil Janin Sells 106,102 Shares

Georgia Capital PLC (LON:CGEO – Get Free Report) insider Neil Janin sold 106,102 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 1,278 ($16.04), for a total transaction of £1,355,983.56 ($1,702,213.86).

Georgia Capital Stock Performance

Shares of CGEO traded up GBX 20 ($0.25) during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching GBX 1,316 ($16.52). 22,232 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 119,359. The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 1,214.32 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 1,072.14. The stock has a market capitalization of £561.54 million, a P/E ratio of 303.24 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 137.78, a quick ratio of 10.24 and a current ratio of 7.77. Georgia Capital PLC has a 12 month low of GBX 725 ($9.10) and a 12 month high of GBX 1,374 ($17.25).

About Georgia Capital

Georgia Capital PLC is a private equity and venture capital firm specializing in early stage, organic growth and acquisitions. It consider greenfields through mature stage companies. The firm typically invests in automotive retail, education services, hotels, resorts & cruise lines, restaurants, beverages, healthcare, banks, property and casualty insurance, life and health insurance, diversified REITs, water utilities, and renewable electricity.

