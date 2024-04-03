GigaCloud Technology (NASDAQ:GCT) Trading Up 6.7% on Analyst Upgrade

Shares of GigaCloud Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:GCT – Get Free Report) shot up 6.7% during mid-day trading on Wednesday after Roth Mkm raised their price target on the stock from $28.00 to $35.00. Roth Mkm currently has a buy rating on the stock. GigaCloud Technology traded as high as $35.84 and last traded at $35.47. 1,837,792 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 41% from the average session volume of 3,135,156 shares. The stock had previously closed at $33.25.

Insider Transactions at GigaCloud Technology

In other news, CTO Xin Wan sold 150,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.26, for a total transaction of $4,089,000.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 947,540 shares in the company, valued at $25,829,940.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CTO Xin Wan sold 150,000 shares of GigaCloud Technology stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.26, for a total value of $4,089,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 947,540 shares in the company, valued at $25,829,940.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO David Kwok Hei Lau sold 2,619 shares of GigaCloud Technology stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.50, for a total value of $79,879.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 27,803 shares in the company, valued at approximately $847,991.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 419,287 shares of company stock worth $11,889,805 over the last quarter.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GCT. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in shares of GigaCloud Technology during the third quarter worth about $61,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of GigaCloud Technology during the third quarter worth about $1,425,000. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of GigaCloud Technology during the fourth quarter worth about $102,000. Verition Fund Management LLC increased its position in shares of GigaCloud Technology by 123.8% during the fourth quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 73,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $420,000 after acquiring an additional 40,824 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in shares of GigaCloud Technology during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.94% of the company’s stock.

GigaCloud Technology Price Performance

About GigaCloud Technology

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.46 billion, a PE ratio of 15.42 and a beta of 2.26. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $30.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.09.

GigaCloud Technology Inc provides end-to-end B2B ecommerce solutions for large parcel merchandise. Its marketplace connects manufacturers primarily in Asia with resellers in the United States, Asia, and Europe to execute cross-border transactions across furniture, home appliance, fitness equipment, and other large parcel categories.

