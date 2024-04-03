Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) Stock Holdings Lowered by Coastline Trust Co

Coastline Trust Co lessened its position in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Free Report) by 10.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,880 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 450 shares during the period. Coastline Trust Co’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $314,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 2.6% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 59,317,162 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,571,574,000 after purchasing an additional 1,514,894 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in Gilead Sciences by 324.8% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 18,002,214 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,070,232,000 after buying an additional 13,764,169 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 11.5% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 17,196,950 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,476,358,000 after buying an additional 1,780,489 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 70.6% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 15,492,116 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $921,006,000 after acquiring an additional 6,410,047 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 14.8% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 15,421,436 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $951,350,000 after acquiring an additional 1,987,058 shares in the last quarter. 83.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Mizuho cut their price objective on Gilead Sciences from $101.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Gilead Sciences from $84.00 to $77.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 4th. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their price target on Gilead Sciences from $80.00 to $78.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Truist Financial downgraded Gilead Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $91.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on Gilead Sciences from $85.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $85.36.

In other Gilead Sciences news, insider Merdad Parsey sold 2,000 shares of Gilead Sciences stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.18, for a total value of $146,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 100,936 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,386,496.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Gilead Sciences news, insider Merdad Parsey sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.18, for a total value of $146,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 100,936 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,386,496.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Andrew D. Dickinson sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.78, for a total transaction of $428,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 101,534 shares in the company, valued at $8,709,586.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 17,242 shares of company stock worth $1,423,646 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GILD stock opened at $72.09 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $89.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 0.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $74.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $77.18. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a one year low of $71.37 and a one year high of $87.86.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.76 by ($0.04). Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 20.89% and a return on equity of 38.85%. The company had revenue of $7.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.10 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.67 EPS. Gilead Sciences’s quarterly revenue was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 7.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th were issued a $0.77 dividend. This is an increase from Gilead Sciences’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 14th. Gilead Sciences’s payout ratio is presently 68.44%.

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, Sunlencs, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of COVID-19; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of viral hepatitis.

