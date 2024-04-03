GitLab (NASDAQ:GTLB) Earns “Buy” Rating from Truist Financial

GitLab (NASDAQ:GTLB – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by stock analysts at Truist Financial in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $80.00 target price on the stock. Truist Financial’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 44.90% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the company. KeyCorp initiated coverage on GitLab in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $70.00 target price for the company. UBS Group dropped their target price on GitLab from $81.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on GitLab from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their target price on GitLab from $71.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their target price on GitLab from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, GitLab currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $70.80.

NASDAQ:GTLB opened at $55.21 on Monday. GitLab has a 1 year low of $26.24 and a 1 year high of $78.53. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $65.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $57.11. The company has a market cap of $8.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.08 and a beta of 0.46.

GitLab (NASDAQ:GTLB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 4th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $163.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $157.89 million. GitLab had a negative return on equity of 18.26% and a negative net margin of 73.14%. The company’s revenue was up 33.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.26) EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that GitLab will post -0.96 EPS for the current year.

In other GitLab news, CFO Brian G. Robins sold 13,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.88, for a total value of $791,440.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 407,300 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,796,424. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other GitLab news, CFO Brian G. Robins sold 13,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.88, for a total value of $791,440.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 407,300 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,796,424. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Erin Mannix sold 958 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.53, for a total value of $57,029.74. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 74,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,459,273.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 846,342 shares of company stock worth $51,486,337. 28.04% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in GTLB. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of GitLab by 80.0% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 603 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. Ossiam bought a new position in shares of GitLab in the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Quarry LP bought a new position in shares of GitLab in the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Ramirez Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of GitLab in the 3rd quarter worth $36,000. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of GitLab in the 3rd quarter worth $40,000. 91.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

GitLab Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops software for the software development lifecycle in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It offers GitLab, a DevOps platform, which is a single application that leads to faster cycle time and allows visibility throughout and control over various stages of the DevOps lifecycle.

