Global X Copper Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:COPX) Hits New 1-Year High at $44.16

Global X Copper Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:COPX – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $44.16 and last traded at $43.99, with a volume of 135406 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $43.27.

Global X Copper Miners ETF Trading Up 2.6 %

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $37.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $36.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.92 and a beta of 1.43.

Get Global X Copper Miners ETF alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Global X Copper Miners ETF

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new stake in Global X Copper Miners ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $54,548,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC boosted its position in Global X Copper Miners ETF by 362.4% in the 4th quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 879,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,966,000 after buying an additional 688,987 shares during the last quarter. Wolf Hill Capital Management LP bought a new position in Global X Copper Miners ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $20,286,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Global X Copper Miners ETF by 32.3% in the 3rd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 2,198,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,058,000 after buying an additional 536,689 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Global X Copper Miners ETF by 132.3% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 591,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,942,000 after buying an additional 336,645 shares during the last quarter.

Global X Copper Miners ETF Company Profile

Global X Copper Miners ETF (the Fund) seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Solactive Global Copper Miners Index. The Solactive Global Copper Miners Index is designed to reflect the performance of the copper mining industry. It is comprised of common stocks, American Depository Receipts (ADRs) and Global Depository Receipts (GDRs) of selected companies globally, which are engaged in some aspect of the copper mining industry such as copper mining, refining or exploration.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Global X Copper Miners ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X Copper Miners ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.