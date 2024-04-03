Global X Silver Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:SIL) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Global X Silver Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:SIL – Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Monday . Approximately 191,216 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 48% from the previous session’s volume of 370,966 shares.The stock last traded at $27.89 and had previously closed at $27.46.

Global X Silver Miners ETF Trading Up 2.9 %

The firm has a market cap of $955.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.38 and a beta of 0.98. The company’s 50-day moving average is $25.17 and its 200-day moving average is $25.55.

Institutional Trading of Global X Silver Miners ETF

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Global X Silver Miners ETF by 849.1% in the third quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 985 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in Global X Silver Miners ETF by 85.7% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new position in Global X Silver Miners ETF during the second quarter worth $69,000. Comerica Bank bought a new stake in Global X Silver Miners ETF in the third quarter valued at $72,000. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Global X Silver Miners ETF in the first quarter valued at $94,000.

Global X Silver Miners ETF Company Profile

The Global X Silver Miners ETF (SIL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in materials equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of companies actively engaged in the silver mining industry. SIL was launched on Apr 19, 2010 and is managed by Global X.

