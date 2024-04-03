GMS Inc. (NYSE:GMS) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

GMS Inc. (NYSE:GMS – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,090,000 shares, a decline of 6.0% from the February 29th total of 1,160,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 342,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.2 days. Approximately 2.8% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Analyst Ratings Changes

GMS has been the topic of several recent research reports. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on GMS from $92.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Truist Financial boosted their target price on GMS from $72.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Stephens boosted their price target on GMS from $87.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Raymond James upped their price objective on GMS from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded GMS from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $89.63.

GMS Stock Down 0.6 %

NYSE:GMS opened at $97.35 on Wednesday. GMS has a fifty-two week low of $52.00 and a fifty-two week high of $99.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.63 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 2.40. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $90.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $76.63.

GMS (NYSE:GMS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by ($0.01). GMS had a net margin of 5.48% and a return on equity of 25.65%. The firm had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.27 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.85 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that GMS will post 8.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at GMS

In related news, SVP Craig D. Apolinsky sold 4,455 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.54, for a total transaction of $354,350.70. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 10,360 shares in the company, valued at $824,034.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other GMS news, SVP Craig D. Apolinsky sold 4,455 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.54, for a total value of $354,350.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 10,360 shares in the company, valued at approximately $824,034.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO George T. Hendren sold 3,404 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $272,320.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 23,261 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,860,880. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 44,679 shares of company stock valued at $4,187,862. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On GMS

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in GMS by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,242,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,773,000 after buying an additional 154,926 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in GMS by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,482,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,600,000 after buying an additional 14,005 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in GMS by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,596,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,429,000 after buying an additional 7,235 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its position in GMS by 57.5% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,250,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,068,000 after buying an additional 456,692 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in GMS by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,018,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,967,000 after buying an additional 76,417 shares during the last quarter. 95.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GMS Company Profile

GMS Inc distributes wallboard, ceilings, steel framing and complementary construction products in the United States and Canada. The company offers ceilings products, including suspended mineral fibers, soft fibers, and metal ceiling systems primarily used in offices, hotels, hospitals, retail facilities, schools, and various other commercial and institutional buildings.

See Also

