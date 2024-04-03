GoDaddy (NYSE:GDDY) Sets New 1-Year High on Analyst Upgrade

GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday after JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on the stock from $128.00 to $136.00. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an overweight rating on the stock. GoDaddy traded as high as $123.58 and last traded at $123.55, with a volume of 170699 shares. The stock had previously closed at $122.23.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on GDDY. B. Riley upped their target price on shares of GoDaddy from $124.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of GoDaddy from $120.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 14th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of GoDaddy from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of GoDaddy from $110.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $124.00 price objective on shares of GoDaddy in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $135.18.

Get GoDaddy alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on GoDaddy

Insider Activity at GoDaddy

Hedge Funds Weigh In On GoDaddy

In related news, CAO Nick Daddario sold 1,823 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.54, for a total value of $201,514.42. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 25,263 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,792,572.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other GoDaddy news, CEO Amanpal Singh Bhutani sold 8,687 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.11, for a total value of $991,273.57. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 454,031 shares in the company, valued at $51,809,477.41. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CAO Nick Daddario sold 1,823 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.54, for a total transaction of $201,514.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 25,263 shares in the company, valued at $2,792,572.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 116,610 shares of company stock valued at $12,985,308 over the last 90 days. 0.54% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GDDY. Ingalls & Snyder LLC grew its position in shares of GoDaddy by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC now owns 41,923 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,451,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its position in shares of GoDaddy by 7.6% during the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,940 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $144,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of GoDaddy by 34.2% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 541 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of GoDaddy by 9.1% during the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 1,683 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $125,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the period. Finally, Quent Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of GoDaddy by 30.8% during the fourth quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 637 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. 90.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GoDaddy Trading Up 1.2 %

The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.07. The company has a fifty day moving average of $113.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $98.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.76 and a beta of 1.12.

GoDaddy (NYSE:GDDY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The technology company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.05. GoDaddy had a negative return on equity of 89.25% and a net margin of 32.74%. The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.10 billion. On average, research analysts expect that GoDaddy Inc. will post 4.74 EPS for the current year.

About GoDaddy

(Get Free Report)

GoDaddy Inc engages in the design and development of cloud-based products in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: Applications and Commerce, and Core Platform. The Applications and Commerce segment provides applications products, including Websites + Marketing, a mobile-optimized online tool that enables customers to build websites and e-commerce enabled online stores; and Managed WordPress, a streamlined and optimized website building that allows customers to easily build and manage a faster WordPress site; Managed WooCommerce Stores to sell anything and anywhere online; and marketing tools and services, such as GoDaddy Studio mobile application, search engine optimization, Meta and Google My Business, and email and social media marketing designed to help businesses acquire and engage customers and create content.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for GoDaddy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GoDaddy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.