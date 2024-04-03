Gogo (NASDAQ:GOGO) Stock Price Up 4.4%

Gogo Inc. (NASDAQ:GOGO – Get Free Report) shares shot up 4.4% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $8.73 and last traded at $8.73. 200,775 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 79% from the average session volume of 957,880 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.36.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on GOGO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Gogo in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $11.00 price target for the company. Roth Mkm cut their price target on Gogo from $18.75 to $17.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $16.13.

The stock has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.93 and a beta of 1.08. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.95. The company has a current ratio of 4.37, a quick ratio of 3.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.43.

Gogo (NASDAQ:GOGO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The technology company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11. Gogo had a negative return on equity of 7,172.73% and a net margin of 36.64%. The company had revenue of $97.81 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $96.56 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.21 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Gogo Inc. will post 0.38 EPS for the current year.

In other Gogo news, Director Charles C. Townsend purchased 28,857 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $9.03 per share, with a total value of $260,578.71. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,740,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,717,509.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Harris N. Williams acquired 12,000 shares of Gogo stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 29th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $8.10 per share, with a total value of $97,200.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 20,990 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $170,019. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Charles C. Townsend purchased 28,857 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $9.03 per share, for a total transaction of $260,578.71. Following the purchase, the director now owns 1,740,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,717,509.64. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 26.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Gogo by 8.1% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,250,993 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $174,369,000 after buying an additional 765,720 shares during the last quarter. Tenzing Global Management LLC boosted its position in Gogo by 13.6% during the third quarter. Tenzing Global Management LLC now owns 2,500,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,825,000 after purchasing an additional 300,000 shares during the period. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. boosted its position in Gogo by 20.0% during the fourth quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. now owns 2,399,618 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $24,308,000 after purchasing an additional 400,487 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in Gogo by 5.3% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,301,993 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $39,157,000 after purchasing an additional 115,033 shares during the period. Finally, Sycale Advisors NY LLC boosted its position in shares of Gogo by 97.5% in the third quarter. Sycale Advisors NY LLC now owns 1,859,328 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $22,182,000 after acquiring an additional 917,882 shares during the period. 69.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Gogo Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband connectivity services to the aviation industry in the United States and internationally. The company's product platform includes networks, antennas, and airborne equipment and software. It offers in-flight systems; in-flight services; aviation partner support; and engineering, design, and development services, as well as production operations functions.

