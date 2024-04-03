Good Times Restaurants (NASDAQ:GTIM) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Good Times Restaurants (NASDAQ:GTIM – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Sunday. The firm issued a strong-buy rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.
Good Times Restaurants Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ GTIM opened at $2.48 on Friday. Good Times Restaurants has a 12-month low of $2.15 and a 12-month high of $3.57. The company has a market cap of $27.75 million, a PE ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.80. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.
Good Times Restaurants (NASDAQ:GTIM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The restaurant operator reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Good Times Restaurants had a return on equity of 2.13% and a net margin of 7.73%. The business had revenue of $33.13 million for the quarter.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Good Times Restaurants
Good Times Restaurants Company Profile
Good Times Restaurants Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the restaurant business in the United States. It operates and franchises Good Times Burgers & Frozen Custard, an upscale quick-service drive-through dining restaurant; and owns, operates, franchises, and licenses Bad Daddy's Burger Bar, a full-service upscale casual dining restaurant.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Good Times Restaurants
- How to Evaluate a Stock Before Buying
- Low Interest Rates Can Help These Commercial Banks Rally Higher
- What Is Dividend Yield and How Do You Calculate It?
- Tesla Stock Drops on Weak Delivery Numbers and it May Fall More
- 3 Warren Buffett Stocks to Buy Now
- PVH Stock Gets 25% Discount: Is Now the Time to Buy?
Receive News & Ratings for Good Times Restaurants Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Good Times Restaurants and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.