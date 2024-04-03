Good Times Restaurants (NASDAQ:GTIM) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Good Times Restaurants (NASDAQ:GTIM – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Sunday. The firm issued a strong-buy rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

Good Times Restaurants Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ GTIM opened at $2.48 on Friday. Good Times Restaurants has a 12-month low of $2.15 and a 12-month high of $3.57. The company has a market cap of $27.75 million, a PE ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.80. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Good Times Restaurants (NASDAQ:GTIM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The restaurant operator reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Good Times Restaurants had a return on equity of 2.13% and a net margin of 7.73%. The business had revenue of $33.13 million for the quarter.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Good Times Restaurants

Good Times Restaurants Company Profile

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Good Times Restaurants in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $69,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Good Times Restaurants by 3.1% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 410,861 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,224,000 after acquiring an additional 12,527 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Good Times Restaurants by 56.6% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 21,909 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 7,918 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 12.06% of the company’s stock.

Good Times Restaurants Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the restaurant business in the United States. It operates and franchises Good Times Burgers & Frozen Custard, an upscale quick-service drive-through dining restaurant; and owns, operates, franchises, and licenses Bad Daddy's Burger Bar, a full-service upscale casual dining restaurant.

