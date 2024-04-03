Gray Television (NYSE:GTN.A) Shares Down 6.5%

Gray Television, Inc. (NYSE:GTN.A – Get Free Report)’s stock price was down 6.5% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $8.05 and last traded at $8.05. Approximately 2,525 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 29% from the average daily volume of 1,964 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.61.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Separately, TheStreet lowered Gray Television from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 12th.
Gray Television Stock Performance
Gray Television (NYSE:GTN.A – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by ($0.08). Gray Television had a negative return on equity of 3.76% and a negative net margin of 2.32%. The firm had revenue of $864.00 million during the quarter.
Gray Television Dividend Announcement
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th were issued a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.18%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 14th. Gray Television’s payout ratio is currently -23.02%.
About Gray Television
Gray Television, Inc, a television broadcast company, owns and operates television stations and digital assets in the United States. As of February 28, 2019, it owned and operated television stations in 91 television markets broadcasting approximately 400 program streams, including approximately 150 channels affiliated with the CBS Network, the NBC Network, the ABC Network, and the FOX Network.
