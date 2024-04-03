Gray Television (NYSE:GTN.A) Shares Down 6.5%

Gray Television, Inc. (NYSE:GTN.A – Get Free Report)’s stock price was down 6.5% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $8.05 and last traded at $8.05. Approximately 2,525 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 29% from the average daily volume of 1,964 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.61.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, TheStreet lowered Gray Television from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 12th.

Get Gray Television alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Gray Television

Gray Television Stock Performance

The company has a 50-day moving average of $7.63 and a 200 day moving average of $8.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $744.07 million, a PE ratio of -5.51 and a beta of 1.30.

Gray Television (NYSE:GTN.A – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by ($0.08). Gray Television had a negative return on equity of 3.76% and a negative net margin of 2.32%. The firm had revenue of $864.00 million during the quarter.

Gray Television Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th were issued a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.18%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 14th. Gray Television’s payout ratio is currently -23.02%.

About Gray Television

(Get Free Report)

Gray Television, Inc, a television broadcast company, owns and operates television stations and digital assets in the United States. As of February 28, 2019, it owned and operated television stations in 91 television markets broadcasting approximately 400 program streams, including approximately 150 channels affiliated with the CBS Network, the NBC Network, the ABC Network, and the FOX Network.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Gray Television Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gray Television and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.