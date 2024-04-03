GreenPower Motor Company Inc. (NASDAQ:GP) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

GreenPower Motor Company Inc. (NASDAQ:GP – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 145,700 shares, an increase of 7.4% from the February 29th total of 135,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 51,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.8 days. Approximately 0.8% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On GreenPower Motor

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in GreenPower Motor during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of GreenPower Motor by 293.5% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 10,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 7,623 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of GreenPower Motor in the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of GreenPower Motor by 84.4% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 14,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 6,518 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of GreenPower Motor in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.69% of the company’s stock.

GreenPower Motor Stock Down 3.1 %

GP opened at $1.86 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm has a market cap of $46.48 million, a P/E ratio of -2.95 and a beta of 3.40. GreenPower Motor has a 52 week low of $1.81 and a 52 week high of $6.05. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.77.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

GreenPower Motor ( NASDAQ:GP Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by ($0.05). GreenPower Motor had a negative net margin of 31.47% and a negative return on equity of 66.07%. The company had revenue of $8.16 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.00 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.14) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that GreenPower Motor will post -0.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Roth Mkm dropped their price target on shares of GreenPower Motor from $7.00 to $3.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday.

About GreenPower Motor

GreenPower Motor Company Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes electric vehicles for commercial markets in the United States and Canada. The company offers commercial vehicles for delivery, public transit, schools, vanpools, micro-transit, shuttles, and other; and passenger, student, low floor transit, and cargo transportation.

Further Reading

