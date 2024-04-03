Grindr (NYSE:GRND) Hits New 1-Year High at $10.95

Grindr Inc. (NYSE:GRND – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $10.95 and last traded at $10.82, with a volume of 67064 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $10.47.

Analyst Ratings Changes

GRND has been the topic of several recent research reports. JMP Securities began coverage on Grindr in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “mkt outperform” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. TD Cowen began coverage on shares of Grindr in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price target for the company.

Get Grindr alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on GRND

Grindr Trading Up 3.6 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.21, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $9.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.73.

Grindr (NYSE:GRND – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 11th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter. Grindr had a positive return on equity of 101.02% and a negative net margin of 21.48%. The business had revenue of $72.09 million for the quarter.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new position in shares of Grindr during the fourth quarter valued at $89,000. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in shares of Grindr by 28.8% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 7,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 1,639 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of Grindr by 442.1% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 63,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $555,000 after acquiring an additional 51,520 shares during the period. Park West Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Grindr during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,652,000. Finally, Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC lifted its position in Grindr by 12.6% during the fourth quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC now owns 65,917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $579,000 after purchasing an additional 7,355 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 7.22% of the company’s stock.

Grindr Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Grindr Inc operates social network platform for the LGBTQ community. Its platform enables gay, bisexual, transgender, and queer people to find and engage with each other, share content and experiences, and express themselves. It offers ad-supported service and a premium subscription version; and manages Blendr, a dating service application.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Grindr Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grindr and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.