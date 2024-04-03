GSE Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:GVP) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

GSE Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:GVP – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 41,900 shares, a growth of 7.2% from the February 29th total of 39,100 shares. Approximately 1.7% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 62,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on GSE Systems from $3.50 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 6th.

Get GSE Systems alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on GSE Systems

GSE Systems Stock Up 13.6 %

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

NASDAQ GVP opened at $2.67 on Wednesday. GSE Systems has a one year low of $1.21 and a one year high of $8.20. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $2.01 and a 200 day moving average of $2.32. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GVP. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in GSE Systems in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in GSE Systems in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its position in GSE Systems by 207.6% in the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 127,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 85,783 shares during the last quarter. Wynnefield Capital Inc. purchased a new position in GSE Systems in the fourth quarter worth about $60,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in GSE Systems by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 869,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $626,000 after purchasing an additional 26,435 shares during the last quarter. 21.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GSE Systems Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

GSE Systems, Inc provides professional and technical engineering services, staffing services, and simulation software to power and process industries in the United States, Asia, Europe, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Engineering and Workforce Solutions. The Engineering segment provides various technical engineering services for ASME programs; and simulation software and services, including operator training systems for the nuclear, fossil fuel power generation, and process industries.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for GSE Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GSE Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.