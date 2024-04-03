Guggenheim Reaffirms “Neutral” Rating for Endeavor Group (NYSE:EDR)

Endeavor Group (NYSE:EDR – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reissued by research analysts at Guggenheim in a report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $27.50 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $36.00. Guggenheim’s target price points to a potential upside of 6.59% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on EDR. StockNews.com downgraded Endeavor Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. TD Cowen raised their target price on Endeavor Group from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Endeavor Group presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $31.42.

Shares of NYSE:EDR opened at $25.80 on Wednesday. Endeavor Group has a 1 year low of $17.65 and a 1 year high of $26.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $24.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.36.

Endeavor Group (NYSE:EDR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.07. Endeavor Group had a return on equity of 1.05% and a net margin of 5.98%. The firm had revenue of $1.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.55 billion. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Endeavor Group will post 0.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO William K. Fullerton sold 1,148 shares of Endeavor Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.22, for a total value of $26,656.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 82,394 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,913,188.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CAO William K. Fullerton sold 1,148 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.22, for a total transaction of $26,656.56. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 82,394 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,913,188.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Jason Lublin sold 46,419 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.08, for a total value of $1,117,769.52. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 112,457 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,707,964.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 177,781 shares of company stock worth $4,322,060. 82.08% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in EDR. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Endeavor Group by 29.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,006,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,251,000 after acquiring an additional 2,726,059 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Endeavor Group by 24.9% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,474,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $303,710,000 after buying an additional 2,689,204 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Endeavor Group by 1,060.4% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,631,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,321,000 after buying an additional 2,405,024 shares during the period. Mubadala Investment Co PJSC acquired a new position in Endeavor Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $52,983,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Endeavor Group by 74.5% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,836,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,009,000 after buying an additional 2,064,303 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.37% of the company’s stock.

Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc operates as a sports and entertainment company in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Owned Sports Properties; Events, Experiences & Rights; Representation; and Sports Data & Technology. The Owned Sports Properties segment operates a portfolio of sports properties, including Ultimate Fighting Championship, World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc, Professional Bull Rider, and Euroleague.

