Guggenheim Strategic Opportunities Fund (NYSE:GOF) to Issue $0.18 Monthly Dividend

Guggenheim Strategic Opportunities Fund (NYSE:GOF – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, April 1st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, April 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.182 per share by the investment management company on Tuesday, April 30th. This represents a $2.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 15.21%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 12th.

Guggenheim Strategic Opportunities Fund Stock Performance

Guggenheim Strategic Opportunities Fund stock traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $14.36. The company had a trading volume of 77,902 shares, compared to its average volume of 755,098. Guggenheim Strategic Opportunities Fund has a fifty-two week low of $10.96 and a fifty-two week high of $16.75. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.58.

Get Guggenheim Strategic Opportunities Fund alerts:

Insider Activity at Guggenheim Strategic Opportunities Fund

In other Guggenheim Strategic Opportunities Fund news, insider Randall C. Barnes sold 10,000 shares of Guggenheim Strategic Opportunities Fund stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.95, for a total value of $139,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,849 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $81,593.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Guggenheim Strategic Opportunities Fund news, insider Randall C. Barnes sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.95, for a total value of $139,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,849 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $81,593.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Randall C. Barnes sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.60, for a total transaction of $272,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,849 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $215,546.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Guggenheim Strategic Opportunities Fund

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in Guggenheim Strategic Opportunities Fund in the first quarter valued at about $78,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Guggenheim Strategic Opportunities Fund in the fourth quarter valued at about $136,000. Comerica Bank purchased a new position in Guggenheim Strategic Opportunities Fund in the third quarter valued at about $155,000. Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new position in Guggenheim Strategic Opportunities Fund in the fourth quarter valued at about $159,000. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. purchased a new position in Guggenheim Strategic Opportunities Fund in the first quarter valued at about $190,000.

(Get Free Report)

Guggenheim Strategic Opportunities Fund is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Guggenheim Funds Investment Advisors, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Guggenheim Partners Investment Management LLC. It invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. For its equity portion, the fund invests directly and through derivatives such as writing covered call and put options to invest in the stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Guggenheim Strategic Opportunities Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Guggenheim Strategic Opportunities Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.