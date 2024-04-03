Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust (NYSE:GBAB) Announces Dividend Increase – $0.13 Per Share

Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust (NYSE:GBABGet Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, April 1st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.126 per share by the investment management company on Tuesday, April 30th. This represents a $1.51 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 12th. This is an increase from Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.13.

Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust Trading Down 0.6 %

NYSE GBAB opened at $16.13 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $16.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.96. Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust has a twelve month low of $14.22 and a twelve month high of $17.37.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Venture Visionary Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust in the 4th quarter worth about $997,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 151,105 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,446,000 after purchasing an additional 8,416 shares during the period. LM Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 73,221 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,185,000 after purchasing an additional 1,379 shares during the period. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust in the 4th quarter worth about $262,000.

Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust Company Profile

Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Guggenheim Partners, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Guggenheim Funds Investment Advisors, LLC and Guggenheim Partners Investment Management, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets of the United States.

Featured Stories

Dividend History for Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust (NYSE:GBAB)

