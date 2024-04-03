Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust (NYSE:GBAB) Announces Dividend Increase – $0.13 Per Share

Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust (NYSE:GBAB – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, April 1st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.126 per share by the investment management company on Tuesday, April 30th. This represents a $1.51 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 12th. This is an increase from Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.13.

Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust Trading Down 0.6 %

NYSE GBAB opened at $16.13 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $16.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.96. Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust has a twelve month low of $14.22 and a twelve month high of $17.37.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Venture Visionary Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust in the 4th quarter worth about $997,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 151,105 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,446,000 after purchasing an additional 8,416 shares during the period. LM Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 73,221 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,185,000 after purchasing an additional 1,379 shares during the period. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust in the 4th quarter worth about $262,000.

Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust Company Profile

Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Guggenheim Partners, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Guggenheim Funds Investment Advisors, LLC and Guggenheim Partners Investment Management, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets of the United States.

