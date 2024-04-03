GXChain Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $4,079.24 (GXC)

GXChain (GXC) traded 10.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on April 3rd. Over the last seven days, GXChain has traded down 13.9% against the U.S. dollar. One GXChain coin can currently be bought for about $0.44 or 0.00000667 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. GXChain has a market cap of $32.93 million and approximately $4,079.24 worth of GXChain was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Belrium (BEL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00009565 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000178 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00001858 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00001428 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00000880 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded 13.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00000624 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000006 BTC.

GXChain Profile

GXChain (CRYPTO:GXC) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 10th, 2017. GXChain’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 75,000,000 coins. GXChain’s official website is gxs.gxb.io/en. The official message board for GXChain is forum.gxb.io. GXChain’s official Twitter account is @gxchainglobal and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for GXChain is https://reddit.com/r/gxs and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “GXChain (GXC) is a public blockchain that offers decentralized data exchange solutions, through its P2P decentralized data marketplace, to enterprises in the network loan, automobile finance, personal loan in internet finance and banking industry without caching personal data for customer privacy.

The blockchain supports smart contracts, blockchain-as-a-service (BaaS), ID verification and KYC, multi-dimensional data, and swift login. It also has a GXB Dapp that can perform personal credit management and face-to-face credit verification.

GXChain is a DPoS cryptocurrency based on the DPoS algorithm.”

GXChain Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GXChain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GXChain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase GXChain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

