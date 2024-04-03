Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI) PT Raised to $5.50

Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI – Get Free Report) had its target price raised by Citigroup from $4.50 to $5.50 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the textile maker’s stock. Citigroup’s price objective points to a potential upside of 7.63% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on HBI. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Hanesbrands from $5.00 to $4.50 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Wedbush increased their target price on Hanesbrands from $4.50 to $5.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.00.

Get Hanesbrands alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on Hanesbrands

Hanesbrands Stock Down 0.2 %

HBI stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $5.11. The stock had a trading volume of 1,747,450 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,009,396. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.72. Hanesbrands has a 1-year low of $3.54 and a 1-year high of $5.86. The company has a fifty day moving average of $5.02 and a 200 day moving average of $4.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -102.18 and a beta of 1.58.

Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The textile maker reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.06). Hanesbrands had a positive return on equity of 5.84% and a negative net margin of 0.31%. The firm had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.36 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.07 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Hanesbrands will post 0.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Hanesbrands

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HBI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Hanesbrands by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 683,233 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $10,174,000 after purchasing an additional 26,548 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in Hanesbrands by 62.8% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 41,121 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $613,000 after purchasing an additional 15,870 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in Hanesbrands during the 1st quarter valued at $160,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in Hanesbrands by 22.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 361,860 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $5,608,000 after purchasing an additional 65,863 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Hanesbrands by 38.9% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 235,075 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $3,500,000 after purchasing an additional 65,846 shares in the last quarter. 80.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Hanesbrands

(Get Free Report)

Hanesbrands Inc, a consumer goods company, designs, manufactures, sources, and sells a range of range of innerwear apparels for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, the Asia pacific, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Innerwear, Activewear, and International.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Hanesbrands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hanesbrands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.