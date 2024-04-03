Harley-Davidson (NYSE:HOG) Given New $50.00 Price Target at BMO Capital Markets

Harley-Davidson (NYSE:HOG – Get Free Report) had its target price upped by investment analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets’ target price points to a potential upside of 16.99% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Harley-Davidson from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 14th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Harley-Davidson from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Harley-Davidson from $29.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 target price on shares of Harley-Davidson in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Harley-Davidson currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.50.

Shares of NYSE HOG traded down $0.35 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $42.74. The stock had a trading volume of 689,349 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,592,847. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.53. Harley-Davidson has a 1 year low of $25.43 and a 1 year high of $44.16. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $38.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $34.02. The firm has a market cap of $5.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.43.

Harley-Davidson (NYSE:HOG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $791.65 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $875.29 million. Harley-Davidson had a net margin of 12.11% and a return on equity of 22.00%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.28 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Harley-Davidson will post 4.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Harley-Davidson

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Harley-Davidson during the 4th quarter valued at about $51,860,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Harley-Davidson in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,684,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Harley-Davidson by 37.8% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,598,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,893,000 after purchasing an additional 712,918 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Harley-Davidson by 15.1% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,241,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $193,115,000 after purchasing an additional 689,363 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Partners boosted its stake in Harley-Davidson by 10.1% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 7,206,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,398,000 after purchasing an additional 659,654 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.10% of the company’s stock.

Harley-Davidson Company Profile

Harley-Davidson, Inc manufactures and sells motorcycles in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Harley-Davidson Motor Company, LiveWire, and Harley-Davidson Financial Services. The Harley-Davidson Motor Company segment designs, manufactures, and sells motorcycles, including cruiser, trike, touring, standard, sportbike, adventure, and dual sport, as well as motorcycle parts, accessories, and apparel, as well as licenses its trademarks and related services.

