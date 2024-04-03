Hartford Investment Management Co. Decreases Stake in General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Hartford Investment Management Co. cut its holdings in shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE – Free Report) by 1.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 73,327 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 831 shares during the period. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in General Electric were worth $9,359,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Trust Point Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of General Electric during the fourth quarter worth approximately $775,000. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co acquired a new stake in shares of General Electric in the 4th quarter valued at about $260,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in General Electric by 29.7% in the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 554 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Parcion Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in General Electric during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $227,000. Finally, Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in General Electric by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,025 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $514,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.77% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, SVP Michael J. Holston sold 22,055 shares of General Electric stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.87, for a total value of $3,195,107.85. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 56,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,153,863.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Michael J. Holston sold 22,055 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.87, for a total value of $3,195,107.85. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 56,284 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,153,863.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Michael J. Holston sold 13,601 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.55, for a total transaction of $1,843,615.55. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 48,339 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,552,351.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

General Electric Price Performance

NYSE:GE traded up $10.21 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $146.68. 8,397,681 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,328,492. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The company has a market capitalization of $160.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.29. General Electric has a 12 month low of $93.47 and a 12 month high of $180.36. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $154.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $130.91.

General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 23rd. The conglomerate reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.13. General Electric had a return on equity of 10.88% and a net margin of 13.95%. The business had revenue of $19.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.27 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.24 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that General Electric will post 4.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have weighed in on GE shares. TheStreet raised General Electric from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of General Electric from $180.00 to $148.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of General Electric from $177.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of General Electric in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of General Electric from $153.00 to $181.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $148.08.

About General Electric

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company in Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa. It offers gas and steam turbines, full balance of plant, upgrade, and service solutions, as well as data-leveraging software for power generation, industrial, government, and other customers.

