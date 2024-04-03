Hartford Investment Management Co. Has $13.42 Million Position in Linde plc (NASDAQ:LIN)

Hartford Investment Management Co. lowered its position in shares of Linde plc (NASDAQ:LIN – Free Report) by 6.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 32,662 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 2,141 shares during the quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Linde were worth $13,415,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Carmel Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Linde during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Linde by 122.6% during the 3rd quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 69 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Provence Wealth Management Group acquired a new stake in shares of Linde in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. FWL Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Linde in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Halpern Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in Linde by 309.5% during the third quarter. Halpern Financial Inc. now owns 86 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.80% of the company’s stock.

LIN has been the topic of several recent research reports. Seaport Res Ptn lowered shares of Linde from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 8th. UBS Group downgraded Linde from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $482.00 to $510.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. TD Cowen increased their price target on Linde from $395.00 to $455.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Linde from $470.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Linde in a research note on Friday, March 1st. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $448.93.

Shares of NASDAQ:LIN traded up $2.01 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $463.35. 407,591 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,345,237. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Linde plc has a 52 week low of $350.60 and a 52 week high of $477.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $223.14 billion, a PE ratio of 36.61, a PEG ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.93. The company’s 50 day moving average is $442.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $411.88.

Linde (NASDAQ:LIN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The basic materials company reported $3.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.49 by $0.10. Linde had a net margin of 18.87% and a return on equity of 17.06%. The business had revenue of $8.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.04 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.16 earnings per share. Linde’s revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Linde plc will post 15.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 14th were paid a $1.39 dividend. This represents a $5.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.20%. This is a boost from Linde’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 13th. Linde’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.13%.

In related news, CEO Sanjiv Lamba sold 8,306 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $462.04, for a total transaction of $3,837,704.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 56,398 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,058,131.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, CEO Sanjiv Lamba sold 8,306 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $462.04, for a total value of $3,837,704.24. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 56,398 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,058,131.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Oliver Pfann sold 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $414.61, for a total transaction of $124,383.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 78,248 shares of company stock worth $35,811,988 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, and South Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

