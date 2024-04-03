Hartford Investment Management Co. Has $19.69 Million Position in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Hartford Investment Management Co. decreased its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Free Report) by 1.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,831 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 367 shares during the period. Costco Wholesale makes up about 0.7% of Hartford Investment Management Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $19,691,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Howard Financial Services LTD. boosted its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Howard Financial Services LTD. now owns 870 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $574,000 after buying an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. First National Corp MA ADV lifted its stake in Costco Wholesale by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. First National Corp MA ADV now owns 3,098 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,045,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. Morton Capital Management LLC CA boosted its stake in Costco Wholesale by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Morton Capital Management LLC CA now owns 1,564 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,032,000 after buying an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. grew its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. now owns 3,211 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,120,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Resource Group grew its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Resource Group now owns 1,291 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $852,000 after buying an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. 68.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Costco Wholesale Stock Performance

Costco Wholesale stock traded down $9.30 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $702.00. 1,539,883 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,139,510. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 1 year low of $476.75 and a 1 year high of $787.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $311.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.98, a P/E/G ratio of 4.99 and a beta of 0.77. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $727.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $647.84.

Costco Wholesale Announces Dividend

Costco Wholesale ( NASDAQ:COST Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 7th. The retailer reported $3.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.62 by $0.09. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 28.80% and a net margin of 2.73%. The business had revenue of $58.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $59.11 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.30 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 15.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 16th. Investors of record on Friday, February 2nd were paid a $1.02 dividend. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 1st. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.68%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on COST shares. DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $570.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Tigress Financial boosted their price target on Costco Wholesale from $745.00 to $870.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 15th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Costco Wholesale from $612.00 to $700.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price target on Costco Wholesale from $750.00 to $785.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $585.00 to $630.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 15th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Costco Wholesale currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $672.76.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP Caton Frates sold 740 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $683.50, for a total transaction of $505,790.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,593,803.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Costco Wholesale news, EVP Caton Frates sold 740 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $683.50, for a total value of $505,790.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 6,721 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,593,803.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Claudine Adamo sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $714.83, for a total transaction of $1,072,245.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,695 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,785,786.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 15,582 shares of company stock valued at $10,736,778. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Costco Wholesale Company Profile

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Mexico, Japan, the United Kingdom, Korea, Australia, Taiwan, China, Spain, France, Iceland, New Zealand, and Sweden. The company offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

