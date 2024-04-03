Hartford Investment Management Co. Lowers Holdings in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Hartford Investment Management Co. trimmed its holdings in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) by 4.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 65,558 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 3,312 shares during the period. Salesforce makes up about 0.6% of Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $17,251,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CRM. Fairfield Bush & CO. raised its stake in shares of Salesforce by 8.7% in the first quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 4,468 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $949,000 after acquiring an additional 357 shares in the last quarter. Roundview Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Salesforce by 18.8% in the first quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 24,037 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $5,104,000 after acquiring an additional 3,809 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd raised its stake in shares of Salesforce by 42.8% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 621 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $132,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Salesforce in the first quarter valued at $455,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Salesforce by 21.3% in the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 860,950 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $182,797,000 after acquiring an additional 151,440 shares in the last quarter. 80.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Salesforce Stock Performance

CRM traded up $1.48 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $305.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,123,399 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,631,505. Salesforce, Inc. has a 52-week low of $187.31 and a 52-week high of $318.71. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $296.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $254.65. The company has a market capitalization of $296.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.09.

Salesforce Dividend Announcement

Salesforce ( NYSE:CRM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The CRM provider reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.06. Salesforce had a return on equity of 10.42% and a net margin of 11.87%. The company had revenue of $9.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.22 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.01 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Salesforce, Inc. will post 7.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 14th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 13th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.52%. Salesforce’s payout ratio is 9.52%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have weighed in on CRM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Salesforce from $260.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Wedbush raised their price target on Salesforce from $280.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Salesforce from $285.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Salesforce from $310.00 to $355.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded Salesforce from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $315.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 18th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Salesforce has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $304.97.

Insider Activity

In other news, CAO Sundeep G. Reddy sold 216 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $278.71, for a total transaction of $60,201.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,869 shares in the company, valued at approximately $799,618.99. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CAO Sundeep G. Reddy sold 216 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $278.71, for a total transaction of $60,201.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,869 shares in the company, valued at approximately $799,618.99. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Srinivas Tallapragada sold 10,000 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.82, for a total value of $2,538,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 59,861 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,193,919.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 913,175 shares of company stock worth $261,391,996. Company insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

About Salesforce

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and artificial intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer support at scale.

Featured Stories

