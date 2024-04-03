Hartford Investment Management Co. Lowers Stock Holdings in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Hartford Investment Management Co. trimmed its stake in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) by 0.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 38,314 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 316 shares during the quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Boeing were worth $9,987,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of BA. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Boeing by 0.8% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 47,609,508 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $9,125,790,000 after buying an additional 356,496 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Boeing by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 26,416,857 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $5,578,184,000 after acquiring an additional 392,811 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Boeing by 109,667.8% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 16,055,730 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $3,058,456,000 after acquiring an additional 16,041,103 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Boeing by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,362,267 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $1,602,880,000 after acquiring an additional 91,801 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Boeing by 7.9% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 6,200,798 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $1,309,361,000 after purchasing an additional 452,721 shares during the last quarter. 64.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on BA shares. Melius Research restated a “hold” rating on shares of Boeing in a research report on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Boeing from $268.00 to $257.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 25th. Bank of America decreased their price objective on Boeing from $225.00 to $210.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $235.00 target price on shares of Boeing in a research note on Monday, March 25th. Finally, Melius reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Boeing in a research report on Monday. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Boeing currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $241.53.

Boeing Stock Down 0.1 %

BA stock traded down $0.14 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $187.90. The company had a trading volume of 1,839,395 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,108,539. The firm has a market capitalization of $114.65 billion, a PE ratio of -51.06, a P/E/G ratio of 47.58 and a beta of 1.52. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $198.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $209.32. The Boeing Company has a fifty-two week low of $176.25 and a fifty-two week high of $267.54.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The aircraft producer reported ($0.47) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.72) by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $22.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.14 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($1.75) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that The Boeing Company will post 1 EPS for the current year.

About Boeing

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; and Global Services segments.

