Hartford Investment Management Co. Sells 12,738 Shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Hartford Investment Management Co. reduced its position in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) by 4.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 270,226 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 12,738 shares during the period. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Comcast were worth $11,849,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NewSquare Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Comcast by 94.1% in the third quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 623 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Comcast by 299.1% in the fourth quarter. Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. now owns 634,727 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 475,675 shares during the last quarter. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Comcast during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Comcast during the third quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, First Personal Financial Services bought a new stake in shares of Comcast during the third quarter worth approximately $39,000. 84.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, President Michael J. Cavanagh sold 114,749 shares of Comcast stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.10, for a total transaction of $5,289,928.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.18% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on CMCSA shares. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on shares of Comcast from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. Evercore ISI reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 price target on shares of Comcast in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. Pivotal Research boosted their price target on shares of Comcast from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. Redburn Atlantic downgraded shares of Comcast from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $50.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Comcast from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.68.

Comcast Stock Down 0.5 %

CMCSA stock traded down $0.19 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $41.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,326,964 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,980,197. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $43.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $43.13. Comcast Co. has a twelve month low of $36.38 and a twelve month high of $47.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $165.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.17, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 0.98.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The cable giant reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.04. Comcast had a return on equity of 19.75% and a net margin of 12.66%. The business had revenue of $31.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.41 billion. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Comcast Co. will post 4.25 EPS for the current year.

Comcast Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 3rd will be paid a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 2nd. This is a boost from Comcast’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.98%. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.18%.

Comcast Company Profile

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, sky-branded entertainment television networks, and advertising.

