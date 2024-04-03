Hartford Investment Management Co. Sells 4,208 Shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Hartford Investment Management Co. reduced its stake in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Free Report) by 3.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 128,990 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,208 shares during the period. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $6,635,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Founders Capital Management lifted its stake in shares of Citigroup by 12.5% in the 4th quarter. Founders Capital Management now owns 1,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Cowa LLC lifted its position in Citigroup by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 6,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $340,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP lifted its position in Citigroup by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 6,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $313,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Citigroup by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 5,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $282,000 after buying an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Summit Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Citigroup by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Summit Financial LLC now owns 7,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $290,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares during the last quarter. 71.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of C traded down $0.68 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $62.16. 9,126,267 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 17,230,195. Citigroup Inc. has a twelve month low of $38.17 and a twelve month high of $63.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $56.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $49.59. The stock has a market cap of $119.05 billion, a PE ratio of 15.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.52.

Citigroup ( NYSE:C Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 12th. The company reported ($1.16) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by ($1.89). The company had revenue of $17.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.71 billion. Citigroup had a net margin of 5.88% and a return on equity of 6.49%. The company’s revenue was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.10 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Citigroup Inc. will post 5.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, February 5th were issued a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.41%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 2nd. Citigroup’s payout ratio is currently 53.13%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on C shares. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Citigroup from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $57.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $95.00 to $88.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. Societe Generale downgraded shares of Citigroup from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, January 8th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Citigroup from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Citigroup in a research report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Citigroup presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.56.

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial service holding company, provides various financial product and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions worldwide. It operates through five segments: Services, Markets, Banking, U.S. Personal Banking, and Wealth. The Services segment includes Treasury and Trade Solutions, which provides cash management, trade, and working capital solutions to multinational corporations, financial institutions, and public sector organizations; and Securities Services, such as cross-border support for clients, local market expertise, post-trade technologies, data solutions, and various securities services solutions.

