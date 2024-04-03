Hartford Investment Management Co. Sells 579 Shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Hartford Investment Management Co. trimmed its stake in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) by 1.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,673 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 579 shares during the quarter. Adobe accounts for 0.7% of Hartford Investment Management Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Adobe were worth $18,300,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ADBE. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Adobe by 1.2% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,862,098 shares of the software company’s stock worth $9,223,377,000 after purchasing an additional 229,776 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Adobe by 2.7% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,371,262 shares of the software company’s stock worth $5,288,309,000 after purchasing an additional 277,484 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of Adobe by 3.9% in the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 5,358,515 shares of the software company’s stock worth $2,732,307,000 after purchasing an additional 202,136 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Adobe in the fourth quarter worth $1,757,029,000. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of Adobe by 12.3% in the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,561,859 shares of the software company’s stock worth $2,326,092,000 after purchasing an additional 498,957 shares during the last quarter. 81.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Adobe Stock Down 0.3 %

Adobe stock traded down $1.47 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $497.74. 894,943 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,601,903. Adobe Inc. has a 12 month low of $331.89 and a 12 month high of $638.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. The company has a market cap of $222.99 billion, a PE ratio of 47.52, a P/E/G ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.28. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $563.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $569.97.

Adobe ( NASDAQ:ADBE Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 14th. The software company reported $4.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.38 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $5.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.14 billion. Adobe had a net margin of 24.08% and a return on equity of 39.12%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.97 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Adobe Inc. will post 14.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Adobe declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Thursday, March 14th that authorizes the company to repurchase $25.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the software company to repurchase up to 10.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 84 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $591.99, for a total value of $49,727.16. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,055 shares in the company, valued at $2,400,519.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 788 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $615.42, for a total transaction of $484,950.96. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,055 shares in the company, valued at $2,495,528.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 84 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $591.99, for a total transaction of $49,727.16. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,055 shares in the company, valued at $2,400,519.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 3,063 shares of company stock worth $1,853,025 in the last ninety days. 0.15% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently commented on ADBE shares. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $700.00 price objective on shares of Adobe in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. Bank of America dropped their price objective on Adobe from $700.00 to $640.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Piper Sandler Companies lowered their target price on shares of Adobe from $705.00 to $700.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 15th. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Adobe in a report on Thursday, March 21st. They set an “underweight” rating and a $445.00 price objective for the company. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Adobe from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $620.72.

Adobe Company Profile

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

